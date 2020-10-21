Gov. Justice announces $25 million in funds to help with utility bills

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his coronavirus briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced that $25 million funds of the CARES Act Relief have been allocated to assist qualifying residents in paying their utility bills.

Customers with natural gas, electric, water, sewer, and utility companies that have experienced an economic hardship or uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic causing them to have unpaid utility bills from March 1 through July 31 may receive financial assistance to pay those bills.

Those who are eligible will receive letters from their utility companies to apply for the assistance.

People are advised to keep an eye out for the applications which will be mailed in the coming days.

You will need to fill out the application and send it back in by Thursday, November 12 to the utility company or the Dollar Energy Fund.