Gov. Justice announces gyms and health clubs will re-open May 18

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced during his daily COVID-19 press briefing that gyms and health clubs will be re-opened on Monday, May 18.
The guidelines for the gyms and health clubs in West Virginia will be published tonight on the Governor’s website. (and will be posted on WTRF.COM)
The Governor said there will be strict guidelines for gyms and health clubs to keep people safe.
Gov. Justice announced that gyms and health clubs would open because of the calls and requests he received to re-open these facilities after Gov. Justice announced the guidelines for wellness center to re-open.
Also, whitewater rafting and zip-lining can reopen Thursday, May 21.
Gov. Justice also declared all United States and West Virginia flags across the state will be flown at half staff tomorrow Friday, May 15 in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
