Gov. Justice announces he was tested for Coronavirus

Charleston, WV. A (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced in an update to the media about the Coronavirus in the state

Gov. Jim Justice said he was in contact with the first individual that tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Governor said he then quarantined at The Greenbrier

The test came back negative.

Gov. Justice also announced that all barbershops, nail salons and hairdresser salons will be shut down at 11:59 PM tonight.

Another announcement the Governor made was that 100,000 N95 masks were purchased from a private business. 70,000 of them will be distributed to DHHR and 30,000 will be distributed throughout the state to first responders and healthcare providers.

Gov. Justice also announced that the state bought 275 “highly protected suits” to provide to emergency personal and health care providers at the cost of $600,000.

At this time, Gov. Justice says there are only two positive tests in the state.

At the end of his original message, Gov. Justice drove home the point to help the elderly because we are a high-risk state and he stated “we can’t bring them back. “