Gov. Justice announces re-opening dates for movie theaters, pools, and indoor amusement

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 media briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced the re-opening dates for pools, movie theaters, and indoor amusement.

The re-opening date for swimming pools and indoor amusement will be Saturday May, 30.

Indoor amusement includes bowling alleys, pool halls, roller rinks and other type places.

May 30 is also the same day spas and massage businesses can re-open as well as limited video lottery retailers.

On June 5, movie theaters are able to re-open in West Virginia, which is the same day that casinos can open in the Mountain State.