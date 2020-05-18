Gov. Justice announces re-openings for week 5; casinos and bars highlighted

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Jim Justice announced new business openings for those in West Virginia.

Week 5 of the WV Strong: The Comeback Plan Gov. Justice announced openings for May 26.

Those include:

State Parks cabins and lodges (in-state residents only)

Indoor and outdoor bars at 50 % capacity

Museums, Visitor Centers

Zoos

Spas and massage businesses (Effective May 30)

Gov. Justice also announced re-openings for lottery retailers on May 30.

Casinos will be able to re-open on Friday, June 5 with strict guidelines that will be announced at a later time.

Governor Jim Justice says indoor malls will be able to reopen Thursday, May 21 along with specialty retail stores with strict guidelines to protect shoppers.

Information from the state during the governor’s briefing also shows the executive order requiring out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine will also be lifted as part of Week 4, which begins this coming Thursday, May 21.

Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Jefferson, and Berkeley counties are no longer considered hot spots, according to the governor. The state does plan to implement a new high alert system for monitoring counties.