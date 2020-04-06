Gov. Justice asks National Guard to help with unemployment calls

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia National Guard members who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic will be used to process mounting unemployment claims.

Justice said in a news release last week that the Workforce WV call line will operate around the clock starting Monday.

He says he asked the National Guard to work to get the call backlog under control.

He said Workforce WV employees are trying to process 90,000 claims from last month compared with 2,400 in March 2019.