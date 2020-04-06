Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Gov. Justice asks National Guard to help with unemployment calls

Coronavirus

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia National Guard members who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic will be used to process mounting unemployment claims.

Justice said in a news release last week that the Workforce WV call line will operate around the clock starting Monday.

He says he asked the National Guard to work to get the call backlog under control.

He said Workforce WV employees are trying to process 90,000 claims from last month compared with 2,400 in March 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter