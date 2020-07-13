Gov. Justice closes bars in Monongalia County for 10 days

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he is closing bars in Monongalia County to close again for 10 days due to the increase of cases in the county.

Justice made the announcement at his press conference Monday, July 13, 2020. He says the state is working with the county’s health department to monitor the rise in cases and bring the situation back under control. He says he hopes the closure of bars will give health officials time to make sure all of the facilities are able to comply with

“We’ve got a situation in the age group from 20 to 29 years of age, and it’s absolutely a problem,” Justice said.

The governor said the state would also return to crowd sizes of 25, previously it was at 100.

Gov. Justice also announced that fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts are cancelled again, at this time.

**This is a developing story. Gov. Justice is currently holding his COVID-19 press briefing, refresh for updates**