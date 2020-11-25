Gov. Justice: COVID-19 vaccines may be available in WV by mid-December

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) — During his semi-daily press conference Wednesday, Nov. 25, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says two COVID-19 vaccines may be available by mid-December.

Justice says the first batch of vaccine will be coming from Pfizer and should be arriving between December 10-12, with the Moderna vaccine following.

The governor says both vaccines require two shots. There is a 21-day gap for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for the Moderna vaccine.