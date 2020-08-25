Gov. Justice: High School bands WILL march this year

UPDATE 1:48 PM (8-25-2020)

CHARLESTON, W.Va– Today, Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement:



“As a coach and someone who is in our schools all the time, I appreciate how much our extracurricular activities, including our marching bands, mean to our students, parents, and communities.



“Yesterday, the WVSSAC announced that our marching bands would not be able to perform at extracurricular activities this fall. This decision was made without my input.



“Today, I directed our medical experts to work with the WVSSAC and the Department of Education, and go back to the drawing board to find a safe way for our marching bands to do what they love to do: perform.



“I am now proud to announce that the WVSSAC and our medical experts have developed new guidelines for our marching bands to be able to perform on our football fields this fall.



“Our medical experts evaluated guidelines from the National Federation of High School Sports, and the West Virginia Bandmasters Association and put a plan together that keeps our band members socially distanced and as safe as possible, while allowing them to perform in the stadium on game days and allowing their families to watch their performances.



“The WVSSAC will release the new marching band guidelines this afternoon.”

The WVSSAC has made the decision not to allow marching bands at high school football games this season.

Band directors received word Monday that their members would not be allowed at home or away games.

Cheerleaders will be allowed — at home games only. While dance teams also won’t be permitted at any games.



Capital High School band director Bobby Jenks questions the decision as bands can social distance more than almost any other sport or activity.

“Why only bands?” Jenks asks. “Why not cheerleaders? Or why not football teams? Or why not soccer? Volleyball, all the sports that are going on, there’s some level of contact.”

Jenks says he’s still waiting for answers on why the decision was made.

And wondering why band directors weren’t part of the discussion.