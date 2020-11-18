Gov Justice: “I don’t want to shut anything down”

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Governor Jim Justice opened up his coronavirus briefing by trying to dispel rumors of West Virginia shutting down.

“I don’t really know if it’s prompted by those that are political wannabees that are feeding people information that’s incorrect beyond belief or if it’s coming from our legislature or coming from the media. I don’t know where it’s coming from,” said Gov. Justice

Gov. Justice wanted to make it clear that he does not want to shut anything down in this state.

“What have I shut down? The bars in Mon County and it was a good move But other than that what has been shut down? Nothing. Zero, ” said Gov. Justice

Gov. Justice claimed the only way the state would shut down or would have more restrictions is if things would get worse.

“What if all of a sudden we start losing 300-500 people a day. You know what, not our legislature or our governor will be making decisions than because the outcry of the people will be crying so loudly to stop things that you won’t need input from me or the legislature, said Gov. Justice