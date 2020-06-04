Gov. Justice increases public gathering numbers; start dates for fairs and festivals

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Justice announced numbers can increase in public gatherings and start dates for fairs and festivals in the Mountain State.

Public gatherings can now increase from 25 people to 100 people.

This order will go into place at midnight Friday, June 5.

Gov. Justice also announced that fairs and festivals can resume on July 1.

There will be strict guidelines on the Governors website tomorrow (June 5).

Tomorrow, movie theaters and casinos can re-open in WV with strict guidelines.