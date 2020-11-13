Gov. Justice issues all WV schools to close for a week; can move virtually

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his coronavirus briefing on Friday, Gov. Justice issued that all schools in West Virginia would close on Thanksgiving for a week and could move virtually

Gov. Justice said this is for private and public schools.

Schools would be out of class from Thanksgiving and would be back in class depending on the color of their county on the map until the following Thursday.

“We know families are gong to come together for Thanksgiving and we know the probability of a spread is real. So I’m signing an executive order that from the Thursday of Thanksgiving until the next Thursday no one will go to school.”

Gov. Justice said this is to help stop the spread of the virus from continuing into our schools.

Refresh this story for updates.