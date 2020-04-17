Gov. Justice issues executive order for all nursing homes to be tested for COVID-19

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- During his daily COVID-19 press briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made an executive order with the help of the DHHR and the WV National Guard that every nursing home will be tested for COVID-19

Gov. Justice: issuing an executive order to test or restest every person and staff member of every nursing home @WTRF7News @WVGovernor #WV #coronavirus #COVID19 — John Lynch (@JohnLynchWTRF) April 17, 2020

This includes every staff member and patient in the facilities even if they have been tested before.

The Governor says he believes the state has capabilities of completing these test.

Gov. Justice also announced that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) filed an order, effective April 16, 2020, requiring laboratories to provide immediate real-time electronic reports of both positive and negative COVID-19 antibody or virus detection tests to the Bureau and to the local health department.