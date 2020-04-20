Gov. Justice issues executive order for WV hospitals to start preparations for restarting

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his daily coronavirus press briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, has issued an executive order allowing hospitals to start preparations to go back to work if they meet certain criteria.

GOV. Justice: executive order, hospitals start preparation on the 27th of April for elective surgeries etc, if they meet a certain criteria @WTRF7News @WVGovernor #WV #coronavirus #COVID19 #WestVirginia — John Lynch (@JohnLynchWTRF) April 20, 2020

Hospitals can start submitting requests on April 27 for review by the state and the WV DHHR to make sure they have taken all the necessary procedures to keep patients and staff as safe as possible.

This does not include assisted living facilities

Gov. Justice made it clear that hospitals can not start elective surgeries before they have been approved.

It was also announced that Workforce WV will be taking unemployment claims for self-employed individuals and independent contractors starting this Friday at 10 PM.

If the portal should become available before hand, Gov. Justice will make an announcement.