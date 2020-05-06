Gov. Justice issues executive order that all assisted living facilities and daycares be tested for COVID-19

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 daily briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced an executive order that all assisted living facilities and daycare staff will be tested for COVID-19.

“We absolutely cannot risk anything to our children or anything that our children could maybe take back,” Justice says.

This comes after Gov. Justice mandated that all nursing homes be tested for COVID-19

Gov. Justice also announced that they will start target testing African American communities for COVID-19 with a designed task force.

Gov. Justice also signed a proclamation that today is nurses day.

Earlier today, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 6, 2020, there have been 55,784 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,248 positive, 54,536 negative and 50 deaths.

This is a developing story. Gov. Justice is currently giving his press briefing on WTRF.COM