Gov. Justice issues “Safer At Home” order to replace “Stay At Home” order on May 4

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the Stay-at-Home order will be lifted Monday, May 4, 2020. and replaced with a new executive order called the “Safer at Home” order. The new order will go into effect at 12 a.m. Monday.

The update includes

INDIVIDUALS

Strongly encouraged to stay at home unless performing essential activity .

Essential Businesses

Exempt and can continue to operate

Small Businesses

Can operate if business has 10 employees or fewer and with limited customer interaction and customer contact.

Businesses must ensure that proper social distancing and hygiene practices are maintained.

Restaurants

Open for outdoor service for outdoor dining service, and for takeaway and delivery of food and/ or beverage.

Healthcare

In week 1, elective medical procedures allowed to resume, outpatient healthcare open

Pet Groomers

Allowed to open, and should use proper social distancing and hygiene practices.

Barbershops, Hair & Nail Salons

Allowed to open and operate in accordance with guidance from the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists including :

Requiring appointments with adequate time in between to properly clean and disinfect

Customers to wait in their vehicles or otherwise not enter until the businesses is ready to provide service to the customer

Churches

Remain essential and can remain open. Churches are encouraged to practice proper social distancing.

Public Gatherings

Groups over 25 people prohibited.

Elderly And Vulnerable Population

Strongly encouraged to remain at home to the greatest extent possible.

The Governor also announced that on May 14th horse racing will resume without spectators.