Gov.Justice looks to add a new color to the WV DHHR County Alert System

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice said he gathering his advisors to come to his mansion for a meeting at 5 PM to try to adapt new guidelines to make sure West Virginians are safe.

Gov. Justice said the biggest thing the group needs to do is add a new color to the WV DHHR County Alert System Map.

Gov. Justice believes there should be a new color added between the “yellow” and “orange” advisory.

“The parameter for orange counties are way too wide.” said Gov. Justice.

Currently, the WV DHHR County Alert System Map says that it displays the number of daily cases per 100,000 on a rolling average. The number of daily cases per 100,000 will be reported on a 7-day rolling average for populations greater than 16,000 and the number of daily cases per 100,000 that will be reported on a 14-day rolling average for populations less than 16,000.

The range for counties in orange goes from 10-24.9 cases per 100,000

Gov. Justice did say if there should be a new color, counties in “orange and red” advisory would still have to do online learning and sports would be cancelled besides conditioning for those in “orange.”

If a new color should be added, Gov. Justice wants to add gold, they would be able to go back to school and participate in sports.

Gov. Justice said it’s not fair to those that are slightly over the edge in “orange” advisory counties.

There was some confusion on the WV DHHR County Alert System Map over the weekend after it was announced that Ohio County was “orange.”

Then Saturday, the WV Department of Education released its own map that showed Ohio County in “yellow” advisory.

On Sunday, WV DHHR County Alert System Map again showed Ohio County in “orange” advisory.

Gov. Justice said he would come back with information tonight after the meeting concludes.

