Gov. Justice: Mon. County bars closed at 4 PM

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- After students have returned back to school at West Virginia University, pictures and videos have surfaced showing patrons without masks and crowded rooms.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced during his COVID-19 briefing that bars in Monongalia County would be closed again at 4 PM. on 9-2-2020.

Gov. Justice said state officials had talked to bar owners in the county and tried to caution them.“What do we do? Boom, right off the get-go. We’ve got people standing on top of people. We’ve got no masks,” the governor said.

Last month, the governor gave the bars the green light to reopen Monday, Aug. 31. Yesterday, Sept. 1 county health officials said seven establishments had already received infractions for not following COVID-19 guidelines.

West Virginia University President, Gordon Gee, made a letter to the public that stated he was disappointed in the WVU students.

You can read the letter below