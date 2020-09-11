Gov. Justice: No in-person classes for counties in “Orange” advisory on the WV county alert system map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 briefing on Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that counties that are currently in “orange” advisory on the West Virginia county alert system map will now have in school classes moved to online.

That went into effect immediately, but only matters for the weekly map that is released on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

Schools will not be able to go back to in person classes until their county moves into the “Yellow” or “Green” advisory.

Originally, Governor Justice stated that those in the “Red” advisory would not be able to attend in school education.

Those in “Orange” would originally have sports effected, with in person classes still allowed.

Currently, West Virginia has 10 counties in the “Orange” advisory and one in the “Red.”

Those in the “Orange” are: Calhoun, Putam, Kanawha, Fayette, Wayne, Boone, Logan, Mingo, Monroe, and Pocahontas.

The only county in “Red” is Monongalia.

In the Northern Panhandle, three counties are in “Yellow.” Those include Hancock, Brooke, and Ohio counties.

Governor Justice also said his team will look at using the WV county alert system map not only for school and sports, but for an economic and travel standpoint

Governor Justice added there will be additional guidelines announced later.

