Gov. Justice: ‘No Wrong Or Willingness Intent’ On Unreported COVID-19 Deaths

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- After an investigation of unreported COVID deaths from 70 healthcare facilities, Gov. Justice said on Wednesday that there was ‘no wrong or willingness intent to report incorrect data.’

‘Once we got into this situation, our people at DHHR should have recognized this issue and moved. They didn’t move and everything and I am not happy about that. But I can tell you it is clear that our investigation is concluded,” said Gov. Justice

State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D. says those facilities span across 30 counties.

Gov. Justice announced because of this investigation that the West Virginia DHHR will install a new electronic death reporting system .

“These people deserve our respect and love,” said Gov. Justice.

Governor Justice said due to the lag time to prepare, submit and issue a West Virginia death certificate, it is not possible to use a death certificate for near real time reporting in the state. The governor says that has got to be changed. He says with the help of the West Virginia National Guard, they are on it and will get this fixed.

Gov. Justice said the full report will be made available Wednesday afternoon.