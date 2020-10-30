Gov. Justice: Northern Panhandle needs tests to bring down infection rate

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his coronavirus briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, was asked about the high infection rate in the Northern Panhandle.

Gov. Justice says the reason for the spike is that its probably because we don’t have enough people tested.

“If we had the numbers tested there, we would not have those percentages at all,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice announced that counties in the “gold” advisory would now be added to the aggerated testing list, along with “red” and “orange” advisories.

These are the infection rate numbers provided by the West Virginia Department of Heath and Human Resources.

Hancock County: 9.92

Brooke County: 16.93

Ohio County: 33.81

Marshall County: 37.43 (3rd highest in the state)

Wetzel County: 31.29

Tyler County: 12.47

Gov. Justice added that if it’s needed that he would take whatever actions that are necessary to protect us when he was asked about shutting down the bars and restraunts and even schools.

“There are repercussions from shutting something down. The last thing on Earth I want to do is go that way, but I will. You’ve seen that I will, and I will if need be, ” said Gov. Justice.