Gov. Justice orders schools to be closed through the school year

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his daily COVID-19 press briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced that schools will be closed during the academic school year.

Gov. Justice says while he had hoped for the possibility of opening schools and giving students the opportunity to see their friends and teachers again, he feels this decision to continue distance learning is the best course of action to keep students and staff safe amid the pandemic.

He stated they will continue distance learning and allow the seniors to graduate. Schools are asked to find a place to hold a graduation after the pandemic eases.

“Please try to keep up with your studies. Accomplish what you can accomplish,” said Gov. Justice to students.

In regards to higher education funding, the current federal grants do not allow for distribution to colleges and universities. However the Governor said as soon as those federal funds are made available to those institutions, they will be distributed to students who need them.

The West Virginia Board of Education will offer all virtual school over the summer for free. Also on Juniors in the 2020 school year will be offered a chance to take the SAT for free in the Fall.

*Gov. Justice is giving a live briefing, please refresh for updates*