Gov.Justice overwhelmed with request reopens tanning salons

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is widening the most aggressive phase of his coronavirus reopening strategy to allow tanning salons to open just before Memorial Day weekend.

The governor on Wednesday says he’s been overwhelmed with requests from tanning businesses to be included among the restaurants, big-box stores and recreational services reopening next week.

Gov. Justice has picked May 21, the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend, to stage the biggest step in his reopening plan, while warning that a second wave of the virus could cause catastrophic damage to the state.

The Hatfield-McCoy Trails are also opening the same day, along with campgrounds for in-state residents.