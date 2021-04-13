Gov. Justice Pauses Johnson & Johnson Vaccine In West Virginia

Charleston, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that out of an abundance of caution and upon the recommendation released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, all use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia will be paused immediately until further notice.

Clinics that are scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will substitute with another COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer as supplies allow.

“The safety of West Virginians is always our first and foremost priority,” Gov. Justice said. “This pause will not impact our ability to continue vaccinating West Virginians, and is exactly the reason why we stood up our Joint Interagency Task Force led by our West Virginia National Guard. They were absolutely ready for this scenario.”