Gov. Justice releases official guidelines for gyms and health clubs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced during his daily COVID-19 press briefing that gyms and health clubs will be re-opened on Monday, May 18.
Gov. Justice announced that gyms and health clubs would open because of the calls and requests he received to re-open these facilities after Gov. Justice announced the guidelines for wellness center to re-open.
Some highlights of the guidelines include
- Showers, locker rooms, and lockers should remain closed
- Swimming pools, hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms, and other spa facilities should remain closed
- Basketball, tennis, and racquetball courts should remain closed.
- Water fountains,common areas, break rooms, check in counters should remain closed.
- All employees and patrons must wear appropriate personal protective equipment including proper face coverings.
- Group classes should be conducted outdoors, limited, or canceled.
- Limit facility to 40 % of capacity
You can read the guidelines in full below.
