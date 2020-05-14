Gov. Justice releases official guidelines for gyms and health clubs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced during his daily COVID-19 press briefing that gyms and health clubs will be re-opened on Monday, May 18.

Gov. Justice announced that gyms and health clubs would open because of the calls and requests he received to re-open these facilities after Gov. Justice announced the guidelines for wellness center to re-open.

Some highlights of the guidelines include

Showers, locker rooms, and lockers should remain closed

Swimming pools, hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms, and other spa facilities should remain closed

Basketball, tennis, and racquetball courts should remain closed.

Water fountains,common areas, break rooms, check in counters should remain closed.

All employees and patrons must wear appropriate personal protective equipment including proper face coverings.

Group classes should be conducted outdoors, limited, or canceled.

Limit facility to 40 % of capacity

You can read the guidelines in full below.