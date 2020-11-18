Gov. Justice says masks/face coverings should be worn in gyms

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- After revising a mask mandate Gov. Justice was asked during his Wednesday briefing if masks or face coverings should be worn in gyms.

Before the updated order, people working out could take off their masks and then put them back on when walking around.

Gov. Justice believes that when you’re going inside a gym, you should keep your masks on even when doing physical activity and also maintaining social distancing.

“I understand how difficult it is to breathe with the masks on, ” said Gov. Justice.

Coronavirus Czar, Clay Marsh added ” If people can’t breath during physical exertion, then they should reduce that physical exertion or go outside and physically separate from other people to do that level of physical exertion.”