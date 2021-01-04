Gov. Justice says you can’t connect winter sports and what happened at The Greenbrier

Charleston, WVa. (WTRF) Last Wednesday, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced that high school winter sports would be pushed back until March 1.

This came after they sports already halted until January 11

During the New Year’s Weekend, a video circulated on social media showing a large number of people at the Greenbrier, which Gov. Justice owns, partying without face coverings.

Partygoers rang in the new year last night at Governor Justice’s resort, with COVID protocols apparently optional. Meanwhile, the Governor won’t let high school sports begin until March 1. Kids continue to sacrifice while adults celebrate. pic.twitter.com/YhypNKGGk0 — William Ihlenfeld II (@IhlenfeldWV) January 2, 2021

Gov. Justice was bombarded with multiple questions during his Monday briefing about the incident and claims that the high school winter sports and what happened at the Greenbrier are not connected.

“I want my kids to be able to play basketball more than you will ever imagine, but it doesn’t have anything to do with trying to connect with one another unless you wants to make it that way, ” said Gov. Justice.

You have the situation we have, to bring kids or a game atmosphere with grandparents inside a gymnasium is that the thing to do today? It doesn’t matter if they did something bad at Snowshoe or Greenbrier, should we do that today? We shouldn’t do that WV Gov. Justice

Gov. Justice says he doesn’t know what happened in the video, and that he heard a lot of things but he doesn’t want any favors and has nothing to hide behind.

“Let’s call it what it is. It’s a hit at me from the standpoint from a political standpoint at me, driven by some Democrat Senators,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said that The Greenbrier has protocols in place

I will promise you, I will promise you to God above that The Greenbrier is absolutely following every protocol that you can follow WV Gov Justice

The Governor said The Greenbrier could have done better in this situation, “probably so.”

Gov. Justice said he was at his home New Year’s Eve watching the ball drop and watching J-LO sing.