Gov. Justice Set To Announce ‘Percentage Number’ To Get Rid Of Masks In West Virginia At 11:30

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during his briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

(WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice promised on Wednesday to announce a ‘percentage number’ on Friday that would get rid of the mask mandate.

Other outlets have reported what the ‘percentage number’ would be such as vaccination rate but Gov. Justice on Wednesday did not give a specific answer and only said ‘percentage number’

Gov. Justice said he will be asking the ‘medical community to determine what that ‘percentage number’ is.

Currently, West Virginia has an indoor mask mandate.

Gov. Justice is scheduled to have his press briefing at 11:30 am.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page and on WTRF.COM