Gov. Justice: The family setting is probably more dangerous than a WVU football game

Charleston, W.Va, (WTRF)- On Friday, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, was asked during his coronavirus briefing if there was a roadmap, or a safer way to have Thanksgiving in the traditional setting.

“The problem with family settings is just this. In most instances, they are very close with one another. They are there for long periods of time. Most families embrace one another,” said Gov. Justice.

The family setting is probably, in fact, we’re being told over and over. The family setting is probably significantly more dangerous than a setting that would be a WVU football game where we got 20,000 people there or an event where we had 200-300 people at an outdoor music (event) that are properly social distance and they aren’t in each other’s face and they aren’t there for long periods of times. Gov. Justice

“All I know we can do is continue to defer to the health experts, let them tell us more and more guidelines of what we can do.” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice recommended that families could take temperatures as people came in the house and after you’re done eating that you keep your mask on and just do basic common-sense practices to stop exposure.

Thanksgiving Day is enormously important to all of us, but we are going to have to take every precaution that we can. Gov. Justice

Gov. Justice also stated that this is an area of much concern across this country.

Gov. Justice will have his Monday briefing at 2:00 PM.

