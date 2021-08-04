Gov. Justice ‘The mask mandate is up to you’

(WTRF)- During his media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made it clear that the mask mandate will be up to the people of West Virginia.

But, before he said this he stated ‘I can’t mandate masks and I don’t see a reason to mandate masks’ but concluded with ‘it’s up to you if we mandate masks.’

This came after West Virginia released their school recovery and guidance for the 2021-2022 school year.

WHEN DO I GO BACK TO SCHOOL?

West Virginia will start the school year in person and will have a virtual option still available to students.

In school, West Virginia will continue with mitigation with cleaning, disinfecting, etc.

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, Clayton Burch said mask requirements are not required by the state at this time but will be up to each individual county in West Virginia.

‘Are you willing to send your kids to school without being vaccinated? It’s a heck of a risk,’ said West Virginia Gov. Justice

There will also be vaccine clinics in the schools.

West Virginia will provide competition in the school system where 12 schools could win $50,000.

12 schools will be awarded $50,000 if they have the highest vaccination rate from these vaccination clinics in school.