Gov. Justice to hold statewide address on COVID-19 at 7PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice is holding a statewide address on COVID-19 Saturday at 7 p.m.
The press conference will be available on WTRF-TV, our website and the 7News Facebook page.
During a briefing on Friday, the governor announced three new confirmed cases, bringing the total to eight in West Virginia.
Gov. Justice also ordered all lodges and the famous Hatfield–McCoy Trails to close.
As of Friday, March 20, there are currently 330 negative cases and two pending in the Mountain State.
