Gov. Justice to hold statewide address on COVID-19 at 7PM

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice is holding a statewide address on COVID-19 Saturday at 7 p.m.

The press conference will be available on WTRF-TV, our website and the 7News Facebook page.

I will address the citizens of West Virginia tonight at 7 p.m. on our #COVID19 preparations and response. You can watch our livestream on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, or your local TV station. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) March 21, 2020

During a briefing on Friday, the governor announced three new confirmed cases, bringing the total to eight in West Virginia.

Gov. Justice also ordered all lodges and the famous Hatfield–McCoy Trails to close.

As of Friday, March 20, there are currently 330 negative cases and two pending in the Mountain State.

