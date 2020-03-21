Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Gov. Justice to hold statewide address on COVID-19 at 7PM

Coronavirus

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice is holding a statewide address on COVID-19 Saturday at 7 p.m.

During a briefing on Friday, the governor announced three new confirmed cases, bringing the total to eight in West Virginia.

Gov. Justice also ordered all lodges and the famous Hatfield–McCoy Trails to close.

As of Friday, March 20, there are currently 330 negative cases and two pending in the Mountain State.

