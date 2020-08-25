Gov. says face masks are paying off in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice updated the school opening situation in his semi-weekly Covid-19 briefing Monday. The governor reaffirmed that all students in grades three and up will be required to wear masks at all times. He and health officials also said, for the first time, there’s proof the July 7th mask mandate is working.

“And that order saved a ton of lives. That’s all there is to it. Write it down. It saved a ton of lives because of what you did West Virginia. You listened. You put those masks on,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

While opening K-thru-12 schools is the next priority, many of the state’s colleges and universities are now up and running. Already some have seen concerning numbers of Coronavirus cases…including West Virginia State which has had more than a dozen caes the first week of classes.

“We are seeing some of the smaller outbreaks that we are all responding too very quickly. But that is just going to be a fact of life as we get people back in again,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia Covid 19 Czar.

Some viewers wrote to us asking about whether families will again be given $300 electronic food debit cards once school starts as they received this summer. The state says no, because normal meals will be provided at schools with deliveries to those who choose to learn from home.

“The head of West Virginia’s National Guard now says on average 6-thousand people are being tested for Covid-19 in the Mountain State every day. That’s one of the highest state testing rates in the nation,” said Mark Curtis, 7 News Chief Political Reporter.