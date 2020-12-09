Gov. Wolf tests positive for COVID-19

Harrisburg, PA (WTRF)- Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf, has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made on his social media channels.

Wolf said he tested positive for the virus during a routine test and he has no symptoms. His wife, Frances, is awaiting her test result. Both are quarantining at home.

“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic,” he said.

Wolf called his test a reminder that no one is immune from the virus and that following precautions “is not a guarantee.”