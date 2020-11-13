Governor Justice issues new guidelines for nursing homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF)- Governor Jim Justice announced new guidelines for nursing homes in Friday’s COVID-19 Press Briefing.

After meeting with the medical team and National Guard, Governor Justice is making it mandatory for all staff, in every nursing home in the state, to be tested at least twice a week.

Governor issued an executive order to make sure staff is tested twice a week.

Justice says congregate problems are significant once it gets into a nursing home situation but did not announce any new updates on visitation.

