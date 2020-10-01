Governor, lawmakers plan aid for small businesses, renters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Senate Finance Chairman says an aid package for small businesses and people struggling to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic is coming soon.

Sen. Matthew Dolan is a Republican from near Cleveland.

He said Wednesday the goal is to provide the money as quickly as possible to those in need. GOP Gov. Mike DeWine and lawmakers are jointly working on a plan which would also provide assistance for companies with difficulty making mortgage payments.

The aid comes as claims for unemployment have ticked upward in recent days after weeks of falling from the record highs early in the pandemic.