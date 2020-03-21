Governor says 1st Ohio coronavirus death is 76-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has confirmed the state’s first death from the coronavirus.

DeWine identified the man who died Wednesday as a 76-year-old attorney from the Toledo area who had recently traveled to California.

DeWine says the state has now entered a new stage in the crisis. Ohio now has nearly 170 cases with nearly 40 hospitalizations.

The state human services agency said it received 139,468 unemployment insurance benefit applications online this week, compared to 4,815 last week.

The federal government approved Ohio’s application for access to low-interest loans of up to $2 million for businesses and nonprofits affected by the coronavirus’ economic impact.

