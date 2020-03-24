Governor’s Stay at Home Order begins Tuesday, Day of Prayer to follow

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice held a press conference Tuesday on COVID-19 response within the state.
This comes one day after the governor issued a Stay at Home Order which goes into effect Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Gov. Justice also declared Wednesday a Day of Prayer and ask West Virginians to join him at noon.
