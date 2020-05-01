‘Grim Reaper’ visits Florida as beaches reopen

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County attorney Daniel W. Uhlfelder dressed as the grim reaper and went to the beach Friday to protest the decision to reopen beaches.

Uhfelder previously sued Gov. Ron DeSantis in hopes of keeping the beaches closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

News 13’s Faith Graham spoke with Uhfelder live on News 13 Midday. See what he had to say in the video above.

Latest Posts: