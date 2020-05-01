Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

‘Grim Reaper’ visits Florida as beaches reopen

Coronavirus

by: S. Brady Calhoun

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County attorney Daniel W. Uhlfelder dressed as the grim reaper and went to the beach Friday to protest the decision to reopen beaches.

Uhfelder previously sued Gov. Ron DeSantis in hopes of keeping the beaches closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

News 13’s Faith Graham spoke with Uhfelder live on News 13 Midday. See what he had to say in the video above.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter