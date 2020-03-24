Grisell Funeral Homes & Crematory won’t close doors amid virus outbreak

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Grisell Funeral Homes & Crematory has announced that they will remain open during coronavirus outbreak.
Officials released the following statement Monday evening:
In response to the guidelines and recommendations set by the CDC and Governor Jim Justice, we will offer private services, burials and cremations for families only at this time.Statement – Grisell Funeral Homes & Crematory
Gov. Justice ordered all ‘nonessential businesses’ to close by 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. However, funeral services are ‘essential businesses.’
