Grisell Funeral Homes & Crematory won’t close doors amid virus outbreak

Coronavirus
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Grisell Funeral Homes & Crematory has announced that they will remain open during coronavirus outbreak.

Officials released the following statement Monday evening:

In response to the guidelines and recommendations set by the CDC and Governor Jim Justice, we will offer private services, burials and cremations for families only at this time.

Statement – Grisell Funeral Homes & Crematory

Gov. Justice ordered all ‘nonessential businesses’ to close by 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. However, funeral services are ‘essential businesses.’

