Growing complacent during the Coronavirus pandemic

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As positive COVID-19 cases are rising, life before the pandemic seems like a distant memory.

As winter approaches, cooler temperatures are going to keep us indoors more often.



One of the more recent issues with the pandemic has been that the world has grown complacent.

Quarantining, social distancing, and wearing masks is just as important as ever, but some people seem to be doing the opposite.

Remaining apart from one another and wearing a face covering is still beneficial, but according to officials from Public Health Command Europe, the best solution is to quarantine whenever possible.

But that is a lot easier said than done, especially with the upcoming holiday season.

“I think that this has gone on so long that people now are getting frustrated, they’re getting overwhelmed, the quarantine is having an impact on people which brings about loneliness. So, people now are more willing to go out in public whereas before they were content to stay at home.” Dr. Trisha Bailey

Dr Trisha Bailey recommends Zoom meetings and calling your loved ones for risk free communication.

Remember, the closer you are to someone, the less time it takes for the virus to spread.