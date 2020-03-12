Growing Coronavirus Fears Prompts New Polling Location

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – If you’re living in Belmont County, there is a new location you will be voting at for the Ohio primaries due to Coronavirus fears.

Belmont County Board of Election announced Wednesday you no longer will be expected to vote at the County Club Retirement Center in Bellaire. The new polling location is now at the Belmont County Engineer Garage in Neffs.

While there haven’t been any reported cases of the Coronavirus in the Ohio Valley, county officials say they needed to move the location away from any residential senior living area. This is just out of caution.

It’s possible few people may feel discouraged to come out and vote, thanks to Coronavirus fears, but the Board of Elections are still expecting to see just as many people to vote as they did last year.

“Our numbers are a little lower for absentee voting, but they could catch up towards the end. That’s sometimes what happened. Please don’t be worried. I hope you come out and vote.” Kelly McCabe, Director of Belmont County Board of Elections

The workers are expected to staying extra clean this year. McCabe say they will be washing their hands on a regular basis, as well as wiping down the tables with Lysol.

You can early vote now until Tuesday at the Belmont County Board of Elections office on National Road.

Make sure you vote at the new location for Ohio Primaries on Tuesday, March 17th from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm.