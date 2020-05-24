Hairstylist went to work sick, exposed 91 others to coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (CNN/WTRF) – A hairstylist in Springfield, Missouri exposed 84 customers and seven coworkers to the coronavirus.

The county health department says a hairstylist at Great Clips was working while sick with COVID-19 for several days.

I’ll be honest, I’m very frustrated to be up here today, and maybe more so I’m disappointed. Clay Goddard, Health Director – Springfield-Greene County

Other hairstylists in the area share his frustration. Anissa Lilley is the manager of Supercuts on South Campbell.

For a stylist to be out of work for so long and be excited to come back to work, you would think you’d want to be safe, and you don’t want to be shut down again. Anissa Lilley, Manager – Supercuts

After being closed for weeks, Lilley says she and her staff are taking extra precautions that includes sanitizing, taking employees’ temperatures and limiting the number of people inside.

Supercuts is also requiring hairstylists and clients to wear masks at all times. Great Clips has the same policy.

In this recent incident, the health director says individual responsibility was lacking.

We’re in a new phase of this disease where we’re going to walk that tight rope between disease control and economic harm, and if we’re going to work sick and share this illness with others, that’s not a good approach. Clay Goddard, Health Director – Springfield-Greene County

Meanwhile, a second hairstylist at the same Great Clips location has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department says 56 clients were potentially directly exposed by the second case. However, no customers have been confirmed with the virus as of now.

