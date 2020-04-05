Hancock County bans liquor sales to out-of-state customers

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Hancock County Health Department is restricting liquor sales to only residents with a West Virginia state-issued ID.

This order will go into effect April 6 at 12:00 p.m. until further notice.

Health officials are also issuing further conditions to liquor businesses. Failure to adhere to these orders will result in the closure of a business.

• Having only essential employees during working hours.

• Maintaining a distance of six feet between customers and staff at all times, using floor markings or tape at cash registers or other places where individuals congregate.

• Limiting individuals to no more than 10 people, including staff and clientele during store hours.

• Providing adequate handwashing stations, especially at places where paper or other items are exchanged between staff and clientele.

• Frequently wipe down surfaces with 10% bleach solution or similar CDC approved cleaner anywhere any

individuals’ hands may reach, including telephones, keyboards, light switches, doorknobs, handrails, etc.

• Placing an employee outside the premises where spirits or hard liquor are sold to ensure that only those citizens with a valid WV state issued ID will be allowed to enter, shop and purchase alcohol.

• Purchases are limited to 3 alcohol items each business day.

• Any other common-sense measures that will limit the spread of communicable diseases

