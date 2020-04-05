Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Hancock County bans liquor sales to out-of-state customers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Hancock County Health Department is restricting liquor sales to only residents with a West Virginia state-issued ID.

This order will go into effect April 6 at 12:00 p.m. until further notice.

Health officials are also issuing further conditions to liquor businesses. Failure to adhere to these orders will result in the closure of a business.

• Having only essential employees during working hours.
• Maintaining a distance of six feet between customers and staff at all times, using floor markings or tape at cash registers or other places where individuals congregate.
• Limiting individuals to no more than 10 people, including staff and clientele during store hours.
• Providing adequate handwashing stations, especially at places where paper or other items are exchanged between staff and clientele.
• Frequently wipe down surfaces with 10% bleach solution or similar CDC approved cleaner anywhere any
individuals’ hands may reach, including telephones, keyboards, light switches, doorknobs, handrails, etc.
• Placing an employee outside the premises where spirits or hard liquor are sold to ensure that only those citizens with a valid WV state issued ID will be allowed to enter, shop and purchase alcohol.
• Purchases are limited to 3 alcohol items each business day.
• Any other common-sense measures that will limit the spread of communicable diseases

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter