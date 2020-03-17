Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Hancock County Courthouse announces reduced hours, employees

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTRF) – Hancock County Commission continues to follow state guidelines on COVID-19 and recently announced reduced hours for the courthouse.

The commission will also limit the number of employees and hours for conducting business within the courthouse.

Those hours are as followed: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., beginning Wednesday, March 18. Exceptions will be made for cases that cannot be continued.

Officials are urging residents displaying symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath to stay away from the courthouse.

The Hancock County OEM/911 Center will also be closed to the public until further notice.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter