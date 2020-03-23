Hancock County making drive-thru virus testing available to residents

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Several agencies in Hancock County are launching a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 25.

The coronavirus testing is being held at Tomlinson Run State Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing site will be available until Friday, March 27.

In order to be screened, patients are required to call 304-564-3343 EXT. 125. Phone lines for COVID-19 testing will open Tuesday, March 24 at 8:30 a.m.

Patients must abide by the following guidelines to receive testing:

Come by yourself to the testing site, unless you are the parent or guardian of someone that cannot drive.

If you have a mask, please wear it to the testing site.

The Hancock County Health Department is working in conjunction with Brooke County Health Department, Change Inc. Hancock County Office of Emergency Services, Hancock County Commission, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments.

