Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia DHHR released their County Alert Map that shows Hancock County moving into “red” advisory.
Hancock now joins 12 other counties in “red” advisory including Marshall and Ohio Counties.
Brooke, Wetzel and Tyler counties remain in “orange” advisory on the WV County Alert Map.
West Virginia Governor , Jim Justice, is scheduled to give his coronavirus briefing at 11:00 AM.
You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds an 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- Hancock County moves into “red” advisory on WV County Alert Map
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 10 COVID-19 related deaths; 1,147 new coronavirus cases
- Twitter could ban President Trump after he leaves office
- WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital updates visitor policy