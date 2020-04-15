Harrison County Health Department confirms first positive test for COVID-19

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Harrison County Health Department has confirmed its first positive test for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The news of a COVID-19 case in our county is not a surprise. We have been planning and preparing to respond to cases when they occur. We have community interventions in place that are designed to slow the transmission in our community while lessening the impact. Our main goal is to isolate those who are ill and identify close contacts. We know our Harrison County friends and family will continue to respond kindly and respectfully in the days and weeks to come. Garen Rhome, Administrator – Harrison County Health District

The individual is described as a male in his 30s. According to the health department, he has been recovering at home since becoming symptomatic.

Close contacts of this individual has already been identified and contacted by the health officials.

No other information regarding the case will be released by the Harrison County Health Department.

Latest Posts: