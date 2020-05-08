Hatfield-McCoy Trails to re-open in West Virginia during Covid-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The nationally popular Hatfield-Mccoy Trails in Southern West Virginia will reopen on Thursday May 21st, in time for the long Memorial Day weekend. The trails are among the most popular tourist attractions in the Mountain State, and generate a lot of revenue from out of state visitors. The governor believes it will be safe, because it is an outdoor activity.

“We’ve weighed a lot of different factors. We know how important the Hatfield’s and McCoy’s Trails are to us economically in the southern end of the state,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia.

Riders will have to take precautions such as wearing face masks and riding a proper social distance from others. Groups would be restricted in size. In another development, state health officials now confirm something we reported weeks ago. That African-Americans in West Virginia have a much higher rate of contracting Covid-19.

“Overall statewide, 7.3 percent of our cases have been African-America, while only 4.2 percent of our population is African-American,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, West Virginia Public Health Officer.

Because of that there will be increased testing in that population. Also, at the Friday briefing, everyone noted this weekend is Mother’s Day, and honoring mom may need to be done from a distance instead of in-person:

“Schedule an online Mother’s Day call, FaceTime, Zoom, or just a telephone call. Send a gift. Make mom a video,” said Bill Crouch, West Virginia Secretary of Health & Human Resources.

Meanwhile the state is trying to assess an accurate cost of the crisis, with the deficit still estimated at 300 to 500-million dollars.

“Despite the financial hardship to the state caused by Covid-19 Governor Justice say he still believes he will not have to layoff any state employees, or cut state services, at least for now,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

