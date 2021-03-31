Health administrator reacts to West Virginia’s new death reporting system

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The governor’s announcement regarding a new system for reporting COVID 19 deaths seemed to reflect his frustration with the DHHR’s reporting.



Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Department Administrator, urges people to bear in mind that any problems were certainly not deliberate.



He said reporting deaths during an infectious disease pandemic is complicated.

He said there is a death report form filled out at the local level and a death certificate from the government, and those must match.



Gamble said because the pandemic was new to everyone, there were a few glitches.



He said sometimes it took a while to reconcile both documents and catch up.



He said nothing was done deliberately or maliciously.