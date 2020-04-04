Health Department confirms three new positive COVID-19 cases in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Columbiana County Health Department provided an update on COVID-19 Saturday morning.

Three new positive coronavirus cases were confirmed by health officials, bringing the total to 31 in Columbiana County.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths remain at five. Health officials reported that three male patients between the ages 53-76 years old died from virus on Friday.

This increase will not be reflected in the total released by the Ohio Department of Health until their daily update.

As of 2 p.m. April 3, there has been 3,312 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Buckeye State, along with 297 deaths.

